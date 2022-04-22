Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 256,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 270,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Immunic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $226.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 123.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.