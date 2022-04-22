Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE IMO opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

