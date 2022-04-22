Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 55,016 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.