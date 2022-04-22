Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £8,548.30 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($11,121.91).

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 747 ($9.72) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.34). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 802.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 886.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.66).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

