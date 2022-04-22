Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $404,430.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,239.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,248.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,341.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 120.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

