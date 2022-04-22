Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $13,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.94 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

