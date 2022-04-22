Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells 36,270 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total transaction of C$256,066.20.

Shares of EDR opened at C$6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.32.

Several brokerages have commented on EDR. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

