Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$85,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,624,750 shares in the company, valued at C$35,062,075.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

TSE PNE opened at C$1.52 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

