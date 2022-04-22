Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 558 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progressive stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 159,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,785. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

