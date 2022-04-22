Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells 4,551 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $19,023.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40.
RBOT stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.56 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
