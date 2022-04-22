Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$5,200,103.16 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 108,607 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.88 ($35.21), for a total value of A$5,200,103.16 ($3,823,605.26).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Richard White sold 126,080 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.55 ($37.90), for a total value of A$6,499,424.00 ($4,778,988.24).

On Thursday, March 31st, Richard White sold 127,405 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($37.51), for a total value of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,779,561.10).

On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($37.81), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,823,606.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.