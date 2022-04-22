IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Research Coverage Started at Shore Capital

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.68) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 580 ($7.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.81) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON IHP opened at GBX 388.60 ($5.06) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 363.60 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.94). The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

