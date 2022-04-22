Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.