InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($72.99) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,635 ($73.32).

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,220 ($67.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 47.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,061.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,930.45. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($55.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

