Inventis Limited (ASX:IVT) Insider Anthony Mankarios Purchases 1,760,000 Shares

Inventis Limited (ASX:IVT – Get Rating) insider Anthony Mankarios acquired 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$105,600.00 ($77,647.06).

Inventis Company Profile

Inventis Limited designs, manufactures, markets, and sells ergonomic office furniture, electronic control systems, and computing products in Australia. It operates through Furniture Division and Technology Division segments. The Furniture division segment offers commercial furniture, which includes office chairs, tables, lounges, and workstations under the damba, vibe, GEORGY, winya, PLUTO, WORKSTATIONS.COM.AU, Bassett, and Bevisco brand names.

