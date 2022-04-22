Inventis Limited (ASX:IVT) Insider Anthony Mankarios Purchases 1,760,000 Shares

Inventis Limited (ASX:IVT – Get Rating) insider Anthony Mankarios acquired 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$105,600.00 ($77,647.06).
Inventis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inventis Limited designs, manufactures, markets, and sells ergonomic office furniture, electronic control systems, and computing products in Australia. It operates through Furniture Division and Technology Division segments. The Furniture division segment offers commercial furniture, which includes office chairs, tables, lounges, and workstations under the damba, vibe, GEORGY, winya, PLUTO, WORKSTATIONS.COM.AU, Bassett, and Bevisco brand names.
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Inventis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.