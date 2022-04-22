Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 156.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

Shares of EL stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.95. 44,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,481. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.35.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.