Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,429 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.44.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $10.74 on Friday, reaching $353.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,536. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $345.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

