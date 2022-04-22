Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 2,274 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,723. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

