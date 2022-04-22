Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 848 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.62.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

