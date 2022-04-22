Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes $1.12 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. 1,090,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,929,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

