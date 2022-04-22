Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.74. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

