Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

PGX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.66. 298,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

