Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Raymond James

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $5.44 on Monday. Invitae has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

