Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 950,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

