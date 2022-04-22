Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96. 167,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 150,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 889.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 780,719 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,839,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

