Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96. 167,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 150,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.
About Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA)
Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.
