IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 946,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.