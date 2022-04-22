iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

IJR stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,995. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

