iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $495,000.

XT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

