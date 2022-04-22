iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,487,000.

SCZ stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 2,496,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

