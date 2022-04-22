iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 540,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 512,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,321,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8,417.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

