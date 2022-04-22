James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.00

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHX. StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 59.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

