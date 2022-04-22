John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00.

JBT opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

