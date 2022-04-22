JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.60) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.50) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.95) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.85).
DGE opened at GBX 3,921 ($51.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.48 billion and a PE ratio of 30.16. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,167.50 ($41.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,733.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,771.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.
In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($52.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,739.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
