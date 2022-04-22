JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 397.15.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

