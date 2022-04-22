JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,850” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.19) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.52) to GBX 2,551 ($33.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.88) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,633 ($34.26).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,222 ($28.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £167.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,259.50 ($29.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,042.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,042,935.21).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.