JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Lifted by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 166,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 35,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

