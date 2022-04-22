Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

KZIA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $12.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

