KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $11.87 on Monday. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

