Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. 75,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

