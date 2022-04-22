Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.29

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and traded as low as $109.00. Kerry Group shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 15,929 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €136.00 ($146.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($134.41) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

