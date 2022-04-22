Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.61.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
