Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEYUF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.70.

KEYUF opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

