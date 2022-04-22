Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.44

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.76. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 57,959 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $455.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1,326.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 138,236 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.