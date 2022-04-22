Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.73 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

KMB traded up $10.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. 6,913,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

