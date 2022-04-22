Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83 billion-$20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.85 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.04. 205,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,806. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.61.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

