King DAG Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. King DAG has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and $25,154.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, King DAG has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00104506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.