KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) PT Lowered to $3.00

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of KPRX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.93.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
