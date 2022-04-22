KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) PT Lowered to $3.00

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of KPRX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About KioraPharmaceuticalsInc .

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

