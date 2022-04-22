Kleros Price Hits $0.0694 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Kleros has a total market cap of $43.30 million and approximately $326,508.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002451 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

