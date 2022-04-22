Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,830,474 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

