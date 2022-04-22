L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded down $9.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.20. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

